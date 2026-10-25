Sanitation workers’ unions protest denial of festival advance

The Safai Sevak Union Punjab and the Pendu Mazdoor Union have condemned the denial of the annual festival advance of Rs 10,000 to Safai Karamcharis ahead of Maharishi Valmiki Pargat Diwas. At a meeting held here today, the unions termed the Punjab Government’s stance on the demands of the Dalit community as discriminatory.

Addressing the gathering, Tarsem Peter, state president of the Pendu Mazdoor Union Punjab, along with Subhash Valmiki, district leader of the Safai Sevak Union Punjab, and local leader Pappu Pradhan, said that while the state government was spending crores on facilitating pilgrimages under the Punjab Mukhyamantri Nishulk Teerth Yatra Yojana, sanitation workers were being neglected.

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The leaders said sanitation workers, who receive low wages, had traditionally been granted a festival advance of Rs 10,000 during the festive season. However, this year, ahead of Maharishi Valmiki Pargat Diwas, a major festival for the Valmiki community, the government informed employees through an email that the advance would no longer be provided.

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Instead, citing financial constraints, the government directed sanitation workers to avail themselves of loans against their Provident Fund (PF) accounts, they alleged.

According to the union leaders, the communication was sent to Commissioners of Municipal Corporations, Additional Deputy Commissioners (Urban/General-Local Government), Executive Officers of Municipal Councils and Nagar Panchayats, Notified Area Committees and Improvement Trusts across the state.

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Leaders present at the meeting, including Salim Mehtapuri, Om Prakash, Shivcharan, Kamal Kishore and Naseeb, alleged that due to lapses on the part of the government and local administration, PF contributions of many sanitation workers were not being deposited regularly. As a result, many workers would not be able to avail themselves of the proposed PF-based financial assistance during the festive season. They alleged that the decision reflected discrimination against the Valmiki and Dalit communities.

The unions also demanded the regularisation of contractual sanitation workers. They said that although the Aam Aadmi Party government had accepted demands related to insourcing outsourced sanitation workers and regularising their services following sustained protests, implementation of these decisions remained slow.

They further claimed that resolutions for the regularisation of sanitation workers had not yet been passed in certain Nagar Panchayats, including Lohian Khas.

The Jalandhar unit of the Safai Sevak Union announced that a delegation would soon meet district authorities and urge them to forward resolutions passed in favour of sanitation workers to the government for necessary action.

The unions also called upon sanitation workers across the state to prepare for the protest proposed by the Safai Sevak Union Punjab in November if their demands were not addressed.

Among those present at the meeting were Bibi Rekha, Paramjit, Bibi Kulwinder, Bibi Seema, Satbir, Sajan, Devidas, Balvir, Baljit and Aman.