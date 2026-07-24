Sanitation workers up ante, threaten indefinite dharna in Talwara

Sanitation workers of the Municipal Council, Talwara, staged a protest on Friday against the alleged police action on sanitation workers in Barnala.

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Led by union president Chaman Lal, the protesters raised slogans against the government and the police administration. They demanded a fair investigation into the Barnala incident and strict action against the officials responsible.

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The union said any harassment to sanitation workers would not be tolerated. The protesters warned that if action is not taken against the Barnala DSP and SHO, the agitation will be intensified.

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They also urged the government to address the long-pending demands of sanitation workers on a priority basis. Union leaders said sanitation workers serve the public every day and deserve respectful treatment and timely resolution of their issues.

Union president Chaman Lal said the Barnala incident has sparked widespread anger among sanitation workers across Punjab. He warned that if no concrete action is taken against the officials by Sunday, sanitation workers in Talwara will also intensify their protest.

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He announced that from Monday, sanitation workers of Talwara will begin an indefinite dharna at the Vegetable Market Chowk. The union said the protest will remain peaceful.

During the protest, demonstrators also burnt effigies of the Barnala DSP and SHO.