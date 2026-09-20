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Home / Jalandhar / Sanjay Kapila elected Hariana MC president

Sanjay Kapila elected Hariana MC president

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Sanjiv Bakshi
Our Correspondent
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:21 AM Sep 20, 2026 IST
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Punjab Minister Ravjot Singh with newly elected Hariana Municipal Council office-bearers on Saturday.
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Sanjay Kapila was elected president of the Hariana Municipal Council on Saturday, while AAP councillor Ramjit was elected vice-president. The elections were held at the municipal council office in the presence of Cabinet Minister Ravjot Singh.

Congratulating the newly elected office-bearers, the minister said the new team would work towards accelerating development in the town and providing better civic amenities to residents.

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He said Hariana was an important town in the Kandi region and that the state government was making continuous efforts for its development. He also thanked the residents for their continued support.

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Kapila was elected from Ward No. 2 on the AAP ticket, while Ramjit was elected from Ward No. 11. The Hariana Municipal Council has 11 wards, of which AAP had won seven in the elections.

After assuming charge, Kapila and Ramjit said the smooth functioning of the municipal council and addressing development-related issues would remain their priorities. They assured residents that efforts would be made to provide better civic facilities. Councillors Meenakshi Kapila, Pooja Kapila, Asha Kumari and Pawan Kumar were among those present.

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