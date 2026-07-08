DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Summer Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / Sanjeevani Sharanam celebrates foundation day with sufi evening

Sanjeevani Sharanam celebrates foundation day with sufi evening

article_Author
Sanjiv Bakshi
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 02:24 AM Jul 08, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Foundation members during the foundation day celebrations at Sanjeevani Sharanam.
Advertisement

A grand Sufi live musical evening was organised at Sanjeevani Sharanam to celebrate its Foundation Day. The event filled the atmosphere with music, joy and spirituality as hundreds of well-wishers gathered to greet founder and spiritual guide Sangeeta Mittal.

Advertisement

People from Hoshiarpur and nearby areas, including family members, friends, admirers and supporters, attended the celebration and congratulated Mittal for her continuous efforts in spreading happiness through various social welfare projects.

Advertisement

Expressing gratitude, she thanked everyone for their love and blessings. She said that her prayer to God on her birthday is for deeper awareness, to remember who we truly are, to love without conditions, to serve without expectations and to live as an instrument of God. She added that these values are the true reasons to celebrate life.

Advertisement

Earlier, the Mittal family’s elder daughter and renowned sound healer Sagarika Mittal, along with other family members, presented a song as a tribute to Sangeeta. They appreciated her role as a mother, wife, sister and spiritual guide and thanked her for dedicating herself to the welfare of society.

The presence of Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of Sonalika Group, added to the significance of the occasion. Sonalika Group director Sushant Sagar Mittal, Akanksha Mittal, Dr Geetika Mittal, along with close family members and friends, also attended the celebration.

Advertisement

Members of the Sanjeevani Sharanam team, RRM Autism Therapeutic School staff and RRM Holistic Clinic team presented bouquets to Sangeeta in recognition of her inspiring leadership and guidance.

The cultural highlight of the evening was a soulful Sufi music performance by the well-known Anuj-Meenu Band from Amritsar, which kept the audience engaged throughout the programme. Renowned anchor Meenakshi Menon conducted the event.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts