Sanjeevani Sharanam celebrates foundation day with sufi evening

A grand Sufi live musical evening was organised at Sanjeevani Sharanam to celebrate its Foundation Day. The event filled the atmosphere with music, joy and spirituality as hundreds of well-wishers gathered to greet founder and spiritual guide Sangeeta Mittal.

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People from Hoshiarpur and nearby areas, including family members, friends, admirers and supporters, attended the celebration and congratulated Mittal for her continuous efforts in spreading happiness through various social welfare projects.

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Expressing gratitude, she thanked everyone for their love and blessings. She said that her prayer to God on her birthday is for deeper awareness, to remember who we truly are, to love without conditions, to serve without expectations and to live as an instrument of God. She added that these values are the true reasons to celebrate life.

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Earlier, the Mittal family’s elder daughter and renowned sound healer Sagarika Mittal, along with other family members, presented a song as a tribute to Sangeeta. They appreciated her role as a mother, wife, sister and spiritual guide and thanked her for dedicating herself to the welfare of society.

The presence of Amrit Sagar Mittal, vice-chairman of Sonalika Group, added to the significance of the occasion. Sonalika Group director Sushant Sagar Mittal, Akanksha Mittal, Dr Geetika Mittal, along with close family members and friends, also attended the celebration.

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Members of the Sanjeevani Sharanam team, RRM Autism Therapeutic School staff and RRM Holistic Clinic team presented bouquets to Sangeeta in recognition of her inspiring leadership and guidance.

The cultural highlight of the evening was a soulful Sufi music performance by the well-known Anuj-Meenu Band from Amritsar, which kept the audience engaged throughout the programme. Renowned anchor Meenakshi Menon conducted the event.