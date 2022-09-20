Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha to protest at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 19

A virtual meeting of conveners of the Sanjha Adhypak Morcha was held under the leadership of Baljit Singh Salana.

Teachers announced a ‘Chetavni March’ would be held by the teachers of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on October 1 on the 65th anniversary of the governmentalisation of schools. During the meeting, it was discussed that rather than protecting public education in the state, the national education policy was being implemented in various forms to finish the prevalent education system in the government schools of the state.

Teachers said the protest on October 1 would raise issues like — withdrawal of letters announcing departmental test for direct recruitment or promotion of teachers, regualrisation of contractual teachers, merger of computer teachers in education department icluding others.

Teachers said actions like district-level dharnas on August 17 against education minsiter and the state government, balck badge protests on September 5 had already taken place.

They said the said government was abadoning the tenets of free public education, strenghtening of government schools and was rather adopting policies of weakening of free government school education.

Teachers also condemned the imposition of policies like — school games without the release of funds, repeated class tests without the opportunity to teach children and no release of mid day meal funds due to which teachers were forced to sustain it for months.

Key demands

On October 1 at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, protesting teachers will raise the issues of withdrawal of letters announcing departmental test for direct recruitment or promotion of teachers, regualrisation of contractual teachers and merger of computer teachers in Education Department among others