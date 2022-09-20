Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha to protest at Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann’s residence

Jalandhar, September 19
A virtual meeting of conveners of the Sanjha Adhypak Morcha was held under the leadership of Baljit Singh Salana.
Teachers announced a ‘Chetavni March’ would be held by the teachers of the Sanjha Adhyapak Morcha, towards Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence on October 1 on the 65th anniversary of the governmentalisation of schools. During the meeting, it was discussed that rather than protecting public education in the state, the national education policy was being implemented in various forms to finish the prevalent education system in the government schools of the state.
Teachers said the protest on October 1 would raise issues like — withdrawal of letters announcing departmental test for direct recruitment or promotion of teachers, regualrisation of contractual teachers, merger of computer teachers in education department icluding others.
Teachers said actions like district-level dharnas on August 17 against education minsiter and the state government, balck badge protests on September 5 had already taken place.
They said the said government was abadoning the tenets of free public education, strenghtening of government schools and was rather adopting policies of weakening of free government school education.
Teachers also condemned the imposition of policies like — school games without the release of funds, repeated class tests without the opportunity to teach children and no release of mid day meal funds due to which teachers were forced to sustain it for months.
Key demands
On October 1 at Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence, protesting teachers will raise the issues of withdrawal of letters announcing departmental test for direct recruitment or promotion of teachers, regualrisation of contractual teachers and merger of computer teachers in Education Department among others
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
India reacts sharply to Khalistan referendum, presses Canada for action
Govt has described so-called Khalistan referendum as a ‘farc...
Will prefer to die in free democracy of India rather than among 'artificial' Chinese officials: Dalai Lama
Tibetan spiritual leader made these remarks during a two-day...
Punjab special Assembly row: AAP govt goes on offensive; Bhagwant Mann to call session again on September 27
MLAs march to Governor’s house in protest as governor had re...
Mega crackdown on PFI, 106 functionaries arrested in NIA's raids in 15 states over terror funding charges
PFI calls for a dawn-to-dusk 'hartal' in Kerala on Friday, t...
MEA warns employment seekers against lucrative IT job offers in Thailand
As many as 32 Indians trapped in Myanmar’s Myawaddy area aft...