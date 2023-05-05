Sanjha Mulazim Front holds rally, threatens to intensify stir

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 4

A state-level rally was organised by the Outsourcing Sanjha Mulazim Front at Desh Bhagat Memorial Hall in Jalandhar. The members protested against the government for not regularising them.

Speaking on the occasion, convenors Balveer Singh Sivia and Sarabjit Singh Barnala said there was a false propaganda going on by the Punjab Government regarding the appointment of contractual employees, whereas the reality was different.

The convenors further said before the assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party had supported the employees, but the moment AAP came to power, only false advertisements were being published.

The members listed their demands and said it was high time that the government listen to their demands or else they would intensify their protest.