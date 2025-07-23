DT
Sanjha Pension Front stages protest at SDM office, demands repeal of labour codes, restoration of old pension scheme

Ashok Kaura
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:20 AM Jul 23, 2025 IST
In a show of solidarity and growing discontent over government policies impacting retired and working employees, members of the Sanjha Pension Front Phagwara staged a peaceful protest outside the Sub-Divisional Magistrate’s office on Monday.

The demonstration was held under the leadership of Kuldeep Kaura, President of the Sanjha Pension Front, to press for the fulfilment of several long-pending demands affecting pensioners and public servants.

Dozens of retired employees, activists and members of affiliated unions assembled at the SDM office, carrying placards and raising slogans against the recent central labour reforms and pension policies. The protestors expressed strong opposition to the four new labour codes, calling for their complete repeal, which they claim dilute workers’ rights and reduce social security protections.

Among the major demands voiced by the front was the repeal of the PFRDA (Pension Fund Regulatory and Development Authority) Act, and a call to scrap the New Pension Scheme (NPS) and Unified Pension Scheme (UPS). Protestors demanded a return to the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), arguing that the current market-linked NPS is neither secure nor sustainable for government employees after retirement.

“We demand that the government instruct fund managers to return the deposited pension contributions to the state government,” said Kuldeep Kaura while addressing the gathering. “It is our rightful money, and we will not rest until justice is served.”

The Front also urged the Punjab state government to constitute a State Pay Commission, aligned with the anticipated Eighth Central Pay Commission, to ensure uniformity and fairness in pay structures. They further demanded the immediate release of pending Dearness Allowance (DA) instalments, at par with the 55 per cent DA currently applicable to Central Government employees.

Following the protest, a memorandum listing all the key demands was formally submitted to SDM Jashanjeet Singh, addressed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The delegation requested urgent intervention from the central leadership to reverse what they described as “anti-worker, anti-retiree” policies.

