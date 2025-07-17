Sans grant for 2 years, collapsed roof at govt school in Lohian block awaits repairs

In Sidhupur village of Lohian block, the roof of a government primary school verandah collapsed two years ago following severe floods, rendering the school building unsafe. Since then, primary and pre-primary students have been studying together in a single hall of the panchayat ghar.

Advertisement

This temporary arrangement is posing major challenges for school staff, who are struggling to teach effectively in the limited, shared space. Despite the urgent need, no steps have been taken to repair or reconstruct the building. Since 2023, the school has been functioning solely from the panchayat ghar.

The Tribune had highlighted the issue earlier when sources in the Education Department revealed that an estimate of Rs 49 lakh had been prepared for the school’s renovation. However, no grant has been received yet, leaving the school in limbo.

Advertisement

Notably, the school building had developed cracks after floods hit the Lohian block two years ago. The situation worsened when the roof of the verandah collapsed. Following the incident, the school authorities immediately contacted officials and the Block Primary Education Officer (BPEO), along with Education Department officials, visited the site.

The school currently has around 30 students and two teachers. According to the school authorities, admissions are becoming increasingly difficult, as parents often ask when the new school building will be constructed. Sidhupur village sarpanch Baljit Kaur (31) had listed the renovation of the school as one of her key priorities upon assuming office. She had earlier stated, “We have been actively pursuing the matter and the grant is expected within a month. We will act accordingly once it is received.”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Kulwinder Singh, President of the Democratic Teachers Front (DTF), termed the situation unfair. “If the grant has been approved, why hasn’t the work begun? What is causing such a delay in releasing the funds and starting construction? It should be expedited without further delay,” he said.

At present, there is no clarity on when the grant will be sanctioned or when reconstruction will begin. Until then, students continue to study in the Panchayat Ghar.