  Jalandhar
Sans power, villagers sweat post rescue

Women brave heat at the Lohian block in Jalandhar on Wednesday. Malkiat Singh



Tribune News Service

Aakanksha N Bhardwaj

Jalandhar, July 12

Because of no electricity for the last two days, flood-affected villagers in the Lohian block could be seen sitting and fanning themselves, sweating heavily, in the hope that things would get back to normal. They had experienced the same when floods hit them in 2019 and they feared that this time too, they wouldn’t get power for months. Distress, disappointment and depression could be seen writ large on the faces of the villagers. They shared that they were spending their days and nights without electricity, and water.

While some are still stuck on their roofs, others who were rescued by the teams are sitting hapless contemplating what they will do for their future. “They say they do not know what will happen in their lives. We have lost everything.

“It is a very difficult situation here. We have become hopeless. This is summer and on top of it, flies and mosquitoes have started troubling us,” said Piara Singh from Mandala Channa village. “Our crops have been destroyed. No one can understand our plight,” he said.

Another villager said that he was waiting for the situation to get back to normal so that they could gather some courage to start life afresh.

