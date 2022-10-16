Sanskriti KMV celebrates Founder's Day 'Navrang'

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, October 15

The Sanskriti KMV School celebrated its 20th Founder’s Day ‘Navrang’ here today. The event witnessed performances — including Shiv Tandav, Choral Singing and Bhangra — by the students.

Over 1,000 students participated in the event. The chief guest for the occasion was Arya Shiksha Mandal Founder and President Chander Mohan. Other notable attendees were Niraja Chander Mohan, Dr Sushma Chawla, Dr SP Gupta, Dr Atima Sharma Dwivedi and Dr Pardeep Bhandari.

School Chairman Chander Mohan applauded the participants for their performances. Principal Rachna Monga thanked the guests for attending the occasion.