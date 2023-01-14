Sanskriti KMV celebrates Lohri

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Principal, staff and students celebrated the Lohri festival in its arena to sanctify the atmosphere of the campus. They circled the holy bonfire and prayed for the prosperity of the nation. Teachers sang songs immersed in the rich cultural folklore of Punjab. The students embarked their presence with the elements of energy and momentum by putting their participation in different cultural activities. Rachna Monga (Principal), joined them with hope and equated that this New Year would bring exhilaration. She emphasised that the Lohri festival prompts people to be thankful for God's provisions and exhorted to bid adieu the banality of the previous year and unfold the eminence in all spheres.

Lohri at Lyallpur Khalsa College

The cultural festival of Lohri was celebrated with enthusiasm and joy by the staff and students at Lyallpur Khalsa College. Speaking on the occasion, Principal Dr. Gurpinder Singh Samra expressed his best wishes to everyone and hoped for more accomplishments for the institution and its faculty and students. Dr Samra also shed light on the relevance of this fun filled festival and identified this festival as a basis to preserve our rich cultural heritage and to make young generation aware of it. He used the occasion to advise the young generation to recognise the worth of their cultural values and to stay away from social evils thereby subsequently promoting a much needed sense of harmony.