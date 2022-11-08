Sanskriti KMV marks parkash purb

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar: Sanskriti KMV School marked the 553rd Parkash Purb of Guru Nanak Dev with much devotion and respect. The principal, the teachers and the students seeked blessings with prayers in a special meet. 'Shabad gayan' by school choir group tied all in one thread of obeisance. Highlighting the teachings of Guru Nanak Dev, the school held a series of week-long activities. A video showcasing the life of Guru Nanak Dev was screened for the students of primary grades. Students watched it with much adoration. Middle and senior-grade learners participated in the theme-based declamation contest, greeting card crafting, poster and collage creation events. Principal Rachna Monga, in her address to the students, cited Guru Nanak Dev’s teachings and their need in today’s social environment.

School organises Annual function

Saffron Public School celebrated its 22nd Annual Prize Distribution Function. Vishesh Sarangal, Deputy Commissioner Kapurthala and Raj Pal Singh Sandhu graced the occasion. Principal Dr Sandeepa Sood presented the school annual report which briefed the audience about the growth of the school. The presentation of Aadi Shakti Naman and Worshiping the Divine lifted the spiritual aura. The little kids’ show of Party Rockers, Happy Hours and Rhythmic Move rocked the stage.

Understanding teachings of guru

The Nobel School celebrated Guru Nanak Dev Jayanti with great zeal, devotion and enthusiasm. The goal was to highlight the importance of the day, and to stress values, morals, teachings and principles. The function commenced with the ‘Mool Mantra’. ‘Path’, Shabad Gayan ' Madho Hum Aise Tu Aisa’, ‘Ardaas’ highlighting the life of Guru Nanak Dev Ji were the special features of the celebration. The spiritual ambience of 'religious hymns' and ‘Ardas’ sparked a religious fervour in the air. Principal Amita Sharma educated the students about the teachings of Guru Nanak. Chairman Professor CL Kochher explained to the students the importance of the teachings of Guru Nanak, and urged them to follow the path shown by him.

KVS Sports Meet concludes

The curtain came down on the 51st KVS National Sports Meet (Boys) U-17 at Lovely Professional University. The last day of the meet witnessed the exciting contests to secure the top honours in all the matches. The Raipur region lifted the winner’s trophy after defeating their rival, Varanasi, by a 26-17 score in handball while Dehradun clinched the title of the champion in basketball over Jaipur by 76-33. In volleyball, Varanasi came out on top by defeating Agra with a score of 3-1 whereas in kabaddi. Delhi emerged victorious over Mumbai by a wide margin of 65-42. Jugal Kishore, Assistant Commissioner, KVS Chandigarh Region, congratulated the winners and losers alike.