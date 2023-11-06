Sanskriti school celebrates founder’s day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, November 5

Sanskriti KMV School celebrated its 21st founder’s day with unparalleled grandeur, as the school campus was transformed into a vibrant tapestry of colours and festivity during the ‘Rangoli Carnival’.

The carnival was inaugurated by Chander Mohan, president, Arya Shiksha Mandal, a philanthropist and visionary in the realm of education, Niraja Chander Mohan and principal Rachna Monga.

Spellbinding cultural performances unfolded with mesmerising Shiv Shakti, the patriotic dance, and the beats of garbha performed by the little munchkins left the audience enthralled. The folklore of bhangra resonated through the carnival grounds, infusing the atmosphere with energy and vigour. Rajan Syal, founder of Parindey Academy for dance and fitness, along with his team members brought an electrifying energy to the carnival.

Carnival also featured an array of attractions that delighted all age groups. The toy train, camel ride, and victoria ride transported attendees into a world of joy and excitement. The game stalls added an element of friendly competition.

Principal Rachna Monga, in her address, congratulated the winners and lauded the dedication and innate talents of the participants. She emphasised the school’s commitment to nurture a brighter future and praised the collaborative spirit of the staff and students.