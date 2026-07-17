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Home / Jalandhar / Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Prof earns place among world’s top 2% scientists

Sant Baba Bhag Singh University Prof earns place among world’s top 2% scientists

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
jalandhar, Updated At : 03:59 AM Jul 17, 2026 IST
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Dr Younis Ahmad Hajam.
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Dr Younis Ahmad Hajam, Assistant Professor in the Department of Life Sciences at Sant Baba Bhag Singh University (SBBSU), has been included in the Stanford–Elsevier World’s Top 2% Scientists Single-Year Ranking 2025 in the field of biology.

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The ranking, prepared by Stanford University in collaboration with Elsevier, assesses scientists on the basis of their research impact using data from the Scopus database. More than seven million researchers across 22 broad scientific fields and 174 sub-disciplines were evaluated, with only the top 2 per cent recognised on the basis of standardised citation metrics. The 2025 edition includes 6,239 researchers from India, reflecting the country’s growing contribution to global scientific research.

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Dr Hajam has made significant contributions to the biological sciences. He has published more than 170 scholarly works, including research papers and book chapters, along with 12 conference proceedings. His research profile has attracted more than 3,520 citations.

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He has also edited 18 international books published by leading publishing houses, including Springer Nature, Taylor & Francis, CRC Press (Apple Academic Press), Nova Science Publishers, Gerlag Publisher (Germany) and Academic Press (Elsevier). He has completed one major research project as Principal Investigator and three projects under the Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Startup Scheme. In addition, he has presented his work at more than 35 national and international conferences and has received several honours, including a gold medal at the All India Congress of Zoology 2025, organised by the Zoological Society of India and the University of Lucknow.

His research focuses on environmental conservation, biodiversity restoration, apitherapy, natural products, including honey, propolis and royal jelly, herbal therapeutics for endocrine disorders, nanomedicine, and artificial intelligence-driven approaches to developing novel therapeutics. He is a strong advocate of translating scientific research into innovative products through effective academia-industry collaboration for societal benefit.

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Dr Hajam expressed gratitude to the management of Sant Baba Bhag Singh University, including Chancellor Manmohan Singh, Vice-Chancellor Prof Palwinder Singh, Registrar Rajinder Kumar, Dean Academics Prof Vijay Dhir, Dean Dr Indu Sharma, Director Research and Development Dr Nisha Sharma, and the Head and faculty members of the Department of Life Sciences. He also acknowledged the dedication of his postgraduate and PhD scholars, research colleagues and laboratory team for helping create a vibrant research environment.

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