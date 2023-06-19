Santokh Singh Chaudhary remembered

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 18

Congress party leaders remembered former Member of Parliament, Santokh Singh Chaudhary, on his 77th birth anniversary here today.

His wife, Karamjit Kaur Chaudhary, along with her son, Phillaur MLA Vikramjit Singh Chaudhary, Jalandhar (Urban) district Congress president Rajinder Beri, Nakodar constituency incharge Dr Navjot Dahiya, former mayor Jagdish Raja and large number of former councillors, sarpanches and party supporters paid floral tributes to the senior leader at his memorial in the family’s native village Dhaliwal.

Chaudhary had passed away during Rahul Gandhi-led Bharat Jodo Yatra in Phillaur on January 14.

The Congress leadership said Chaudhary was a leader whose loyalty to the party and contribution towards the development of Jalandhar district will always be remembered. They said he was a popular leader who was always concerned about public welfare, marginalised and downtrodden sections of the society.

During his political career, he served as a cabinet minister twice in the Punjab government, and was elected twice to the Jalandhar Lok Sabha.