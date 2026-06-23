Santokhpura firing case accused injured in police encounter

The main accused in the June 12 firing at BMS Fashions in Santokhpura here was injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Jamsher village on Tuesday afternoon.

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The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police had taken Naval Bhardwaj, alias Billa, to the area to recover a bike.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Dhillon said, “During this process, the police team had no prior information regarding the weapon concealed in the bushes near the bike.”

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“The accused pushed a police official and picked up the pistol. He loaded the pistol and fired at the police,” Dhillon added.

Dhillon said the accused tried to flee from the spot.

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“The police retaliated in self-defence. In the process, a bullet hit the accused’s left leg. The injured accused was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, where he is undergoing treatment,” he added.