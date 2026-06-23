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Home / Jalandhar / Santokhpura firing case accused injured in police encounter

Santokhpura firing case accused injured in police encounter

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Deepkamal Kaur
Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 11:17 PM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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The pistol allegedly used by Naval Bhardwaj, alias Billa, to open fire at the police. Tribune Photo
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The main accused in the June 12 firing at BMS Fashions in Santokhpura here was injured in an exchange of fire with the police near Jamsher village on Tuesday afternoon.

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The CIA staff of the Jalandhar Commissionerate Police had taken Naval Bhardwaj, alias Billa, to the area to recover a bike.

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Deputy Commissioner of Police Manpreet Dhillon said, “During this process, the police team had no prior information regarding the weapon concealed in the bushes near the bike.”

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“The accused pushed a police official and picked up the pistol. He loaded the pistol and fired at the police,” Dhillon added.

Dhillon said the accused tried to flee from the spot.

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“The police retaliated in self-defence. In the process, a bullet hit the accused’s left leg. The injured accused was shifted to the Civil Hospital, Jalandhar, where he is undergoing treatment,” he added.

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