Sanyukt Morcha to boycott AAP, BJP

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

Various farmers’ organisations, under the banner of the Sanyukt Morcha Punjab, have announced to boycott AAP and the BJP in the upcoming bypoll.

They have been distributing pamphlets among people wherein they have highlighted how both parties were not working for the benefit of people of Punjab. The members said they would propagate the message by distributing these pamphlets among maximum number of people.

In the pamphlets, it is mentioned that it is important to teach a lesson to AAP because Punjabis trusted the party and gave it a chance to come to power, but it did nothing for them.

The members also raised slogans against the state and Central governments. They made an appeal to the residents to vote wisely keeping in mind the betterment of the district as well as the state.

Farmer organisations that have decided to boycott these parties are the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Rajewal), Kisan Sangharsh Committee, Punjab, All-India Kisan Federation, Azad Kisan Sangharsh Committee and Bhartiya Kisan Union, Mansa.