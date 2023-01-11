Sanyukta Kisan Morcha to participate in Jind Maha Panchayat on January 26

Phagwara, January 10

The Sanyukta Kisan Morcha has decided to participate in the Maha Panchayat scheduled to be held in Jind on January 26.

There will be marches for the release of Bandi Singhs. The decision was taken today during a meeting of 32 farm organisations of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha Punjab held at Gurdwara Shri Sukhchanana Sahib in Phagwara.

Punjab Doaba Kisan Committee state president Jangveer Singh Chauhan and farm leaders Balwinder Singh Malhi Nangal and Rashpal Singh said that all 32 farm unions of the Sanyukta Kisan Morcha will participate in the Kisan Mahapanchayat on January 26, which is being organised by the United Kisan Morcha in Jind.

The farm leaders have warned the Punjab Government that if the Punjab Pollution Control Board would not take action against the factories which have been polluting the water and environment in Punjab, then after the Maha Panchayat, the Sanyukata Kisan Morcha will start an agitation against the Punjab Pollution Control Board and the Punjab Government.

They said that the Punjab Sanyukata Kisan Morcha will continue to support the ongoing sit-in over the Latifpura incident. The Latifpura Committee has announced full support for the road and rail roko programme on January 16. They said the victims should be rehabilitated soon.

They asked the government to release the intellectuals, political activists, professors and people who have been imprisoned without any reason, including the Bandi Singhs. — OC

