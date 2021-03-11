Saplings distributed to mark World Environment Day

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 5

On the occasion of World Environment Day on Sunday, EduYouth Foundation planted and distributed around 200 saplings in Urban Estate, Cantonment and Dhanowali village in Jalandhar.

Prof Kanwar Sartaj Singh, president, EduYouth Foundation, said recent climatic conditions and rising temperatures have shown that it was of utmost importance to plant more and more saplings in order to save the environment for future generations.

He said all members and volunteers of his foundation were working tirelessly towards the welfare of society. He said they were planning to come up with many more environment activities in near future in which they would not only work to enhance the green cover of the city but will also educate people about various environmental issues and its solutions.

He further said the members of the foundation while distributing saplings urged the residents to save trees, protect them, plant umpteen plants and trees to safeguard our flora, fauna and animals. “Taking active steps to preserve nature is the only way to save our mother earth,” he added.

The members who participated in the plant distribution drive include Parampreet, Vishal, Gurkirat Toor, Gurkirat Sandhu, Ujwaldeep Singh, Amarjit Multani, Amandeep Nagi, Naveen, Ravneet Singh and among others.

Meanwhile, environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal distributed parsad of saplings to devotees at the holy Kali Bein in Kapurthala. Seechewal himself planted saplings on the occasion.