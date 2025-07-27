Saplings planted to mark International tree day

The 16th International 'My Tree Day' was celebrated with a plantation drive at KC Group of Institutions by Go Green International Organisation (GGIO).
Advertisement
Students, Lions Club members, and staff planted 21 saplings near the Triveni medicinal plant group. GGIO founder Ashwani Joshi emphasized sapling care. Saplings of Amla, Jamun, and Guava were planted, and Triveni Puja was performed.
Advertisement
×
Unlock Exclusive Insights with The Tribune Premium
Take your experience further with Premium access.
Thought-provoking Opinions, Expert Analysis, In-depth Insights and other Member Only Benefits
Combo
Yearly
Monthly
Already a Member? Sign In Now
Advertisement
Live Matches
Advertisement
Advertisement