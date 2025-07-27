DT
Home / Jalandhar / Saplings planted to mark International tree day

Saplings planted to mark International tree day

Tribune News Service
Jalandhar, Updated At : 12:34 PM Jul 27, 2025 IST
The 16th International 'My Tree Day' was celebrated with a plantation drive at KC Group of Institutions by Go Green International Organisation (GGIO).

Students, Lions Club members, and staff planted 21 saplings near the Triveni medicinal plant group. GGIO founder Ashwani Joshi emphasized sapling care. Saplings of Amla, Jamun, and Guava were planted, and Triveni Puja was performed.

