Sarangal is new PSPCL chief engg

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 2

Ramesh Lal Sarangal has assumed charge as the new Chief Engineer, Distribution, North Zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He was the Deputy Chief Engineer (headquarters), border zone, Amritsar, before being promoted as the Chief Engineer on December 31 last. An electrical engineer graduate from PEC, Chandigarh, he joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in March 1991 and rose to the level of chief engineer.

During his 32 years of service, he served on various prestigious assignments such as XEN, Batala; XEN, Gurdaspur; SE, Gurdaspur; SE Ferozepur; SE /HQs, Lehra Mohabbat.

He has rich experience of distribution field for 28 years and is known as distribution expert.

He also served in enforcement, hydel and thermal wings of the PSPCL too.