Sarangal is new PSPCL chief engg

Jalandhar, January 2
Ramesh Lal Sarangal has assumed charge as the new Chief Engineer, Distribution, North Zone of Punjab State Power Corporation Limited. He was the Deputy Chief Engineer (headquarters), border zone, Amritsar, before being promoted as the Chief Engineer on December 31 last. An electrical engineer graduate from PEC, Chandigarh, he joined PSPCL as an assistant engineer in March 1991 and rose to the level of chief engineer.
During his 32 years of service, he served on various prestigious assignments such as XEN, Batala; XEN, Gurdaspur; SE, Gurdaspur; SE Ferozepur; SE /HQs, Lehra Mohabbat.
He has rich experience of distribution field for 28 years and is known as distribution expert.
He also served in enforcement, hydel and thermal wings of the PSPCL too.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rajouri terror attacks: NIA team visits site, begins probe; J-K Police offer Rs 10 lakh for info on terrorists
Six civilians, including two children, were killed in the tw...
Delhi car-drag horror case: Post-mortem report of Sultanpuri victim reveals no sexual assault
Report suggests that cause of death was shock and haemorrhag...
'She was continuously screaming but they didn't stop vehicle': Sultanpuri accident victim's friend recalls events of horrific night
Delhi Police record statement of victim’s friend who fled af...
Athletics coach who accused Haryana minister Sandeep Singh of sexual harassment records statement before SIT
Was offered Rs 1 crore to strike a compromise, alleges victi...
No greater restrictions can be imposed on free speech of public functionaries, rules Supreme Court
A Constitution Bench led by Justice S Abdul Nazeer says the ...