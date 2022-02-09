Nawanshahr DC Sarangal pays surprise visit to strong rooms of Balachaur

Tribune News Service

Nawanshahr, February 8

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal on Tuesday paid a surprise visit to strong rooms of Balachaur and Nawanshahar constituencies to inspect the arrangements for the security of the electronic voting machines (EVMs) stored at Balachaur and Chhokran (Rahon).

The DC, accompanied by Assistant Commissioner Deepankar Garg, took the stock of the places where the EVMs have been stored.

He said these EVMs have been stored under tight security arrangement, so that these can be well utilised for the polling day in a fair and transparent manner.

Sarangal also had detailed interaction with Balachaur SDM Deepak Rohilla and Nawanshahar SDM Dr Baljinder Dhillon for the security of these machines. The DC also enquired about the CCTV cameras installed at the strong room.

He directed the security personnel to remain vigilant for protecting these EVMs efficaciously. He said any sort of laxity would not be tolerated at any cost.

Sarangal said he had already appointed senior officers of the district administration to visit the strong rooms on rotation for keeping a check on security arrangements. He said primary motive of inspection was to ensure that polling was conducted in a free, fair and transparent manner.

Sarangal also checked the commissioning of EVMs there. He said the commissioning process is final stage before the setting up of machines at respective polling booths on the day of poll. The process includes inspection of machines (ballot, control units and VVPATs) to avoid any technical glitch on the day of polling. —