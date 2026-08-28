Sarb Naujawan Sabha celebrates Raksha Bandhan with visually impaired girls in Phagwara

The Sarb Naujawan Sabha (Regd), Phagwara, celebrated Raksha Bandhan with visually impaired girls at the Guru Nanak Mission Blind Old Age Home in Sapror, continuing its annual tradition of sharing festive joy with needy and specially abled members of society.

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The programme, organised under the leadership of sabha president Sukhwinder Singh, was attended by Member of Parliament and Phagwara Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) constituency in-charge Dr Raj Kumar Chabbewal as the chief guest. Principal Gurmeet Palahi, AAP district secretary Santosh Kumar Gogi, Alliance Club international director Jatinder Singh Kundi, Deputy Mayor Vicky Sood, Market Committee chairman Anurag Mankhand, ashram president Paramjit Singh Mann, councillor Pritpal Kaur Tuli and Nangal village sarpanch Ranjit Singh Kaler were among those present.

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Addressing the gathering, Dr Chabbewal said Raksha Bandhan symbolised the love, trust and mutual bond between brothers and sisters. He said sharing the joy of festivals with needy and specially- abled sections of society was an important aspect of social responsibility.

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Appreciating the Sarb Naujawan Sabha for celebrating the festival with visually impaired girls, Dr Chabbewal said such initiatives foster a sense of belonging, compassion and community spirit.

During the programme, members of the sabha tied rakhis and shared the festivities with the visually impaired girls. They interacted with the residents, conveyed their best wishes for a happy and fulfilling life and extended greetings on Raksha Bandhan. Sweets were also distributed among the residents.

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Principal Gurmeet Palahi said the joy of festivals became even greater when shared with people in need. He said initiatives undertaken by social organisations played an important role in promoting mutual love, brotherhood and social harmony.

Santosh Kumar Gogi said the Sarb Naujawan Sabha had been actively engaged in various fields of social service for many years. He said celebrating Raksha Bandhan with visually impaired girls reflected the organisation’s spirit of service and commitment to society.

At the conclusion of the programme, sabha president Sukhwinder Singh expressed his gratitude to Dr Chabbewal and all the dignitaries for their participation. He assured the gathering that such social welfare initiatives would continue in the future. The sabha also honoured Dr Chabbewal for his presence and support.

The stage was conducted by lecturer Harjinder Gogna. Among those present were block samiti member Davinder Singh, Padam Lal Wadhawan, SDO (retd) Raj Sandhu, Bobby Bedi, Raman Nehra, sabha general secretary Dr Vijay Kumar, Ranjit Singh Bedi, Sahibjit Sabi, block president Madan Lal Korotania, Harvinder Singh, Ganesh, ashram manager Baba Mukhtiar Singh, Anup Duggal, Harminder Singh Murli, Ranjana Kumari, Sadiq, Joginder Kaur, Muskan, Navneet Kaur, Harjinder Kaur and other prominent members of the community.