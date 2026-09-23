Sarbat Da Bhala Foundation distributes ration to 100 families

Continuing its social welfare and humanitarian work, Sarbat Da Bhala Foundation, Phagwara, organised its 70th monthly ration distribution programme under the leadership of foundation president Karamvir Arora.

Foundation chairman VP Singh Arora attended the programme as the special guest, while Sahdev Chauhan was the chief guest.

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During the programme, one month’s ration was respectfully distributed among 100 needy families from Phagwara and surrounding areas. Those present appreciated the foundation for its sustained social service initiatives and described the effort as a meaningful contribution towards supporting underprivileged families.

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Addressing the gathering, chief guest Sahdev Chauhan said helping a person in need not only provides inner satisfaction but is also a form of service to humanity. He said the Sarbat Da Bhala Foundation was not limited to ration distribution and remained committed to extending assistance to needy families in every possible way. Such initiatives, he added, help strengthen the spirit of compassion, brotherhood and community service.

Foundation chairman VP Singh Arora said the organisation provides ration to needy families every month with the objective of ensuring that no family is left without basic food supplies. Besides monthly ration distribution, the foundation also provides financial assistance for the marriages of daughters from economically weaker families, supports the education of meritorious students and undertakes various other social welfare initiatives.

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Arora said the foundation’s objective was not merely to provide temporary assistance but also to support needy families in becoming self-reliant. He expressed gratitude to Atul Joshi, Pramod Joshi, Ranjit Singh Kinda, Kulwinder Sembhi and all other supporters, saying the continued cooperation of members of society had made it possible to sustain such welfare activities.

He also prayed that needy families would become financially secure enough in the future that they would not have to depend on others for assistance. He appealed to financially capable members of society to come forward and support people in need, stressing the importance of serving humanity.

Other dignitaries present on the occasion also appreciated the foundation’s ongoing welfare activities and urged people with the means to contribute towards helping underprivileged sections of society.

As part of the programme, the birthdays of Yash Sharma and former councillor Sarabjit Kaur were also celebrated with a cake-cutting ceremony. Those present extended their greetings and best wishes to both of them.