Sarbat Navjawan Sabha holds felicitation ceremony

Sarb Navjawan Sabha, Phagwara, organised a grand event to mark International Women’s Day, celebrating women’s achievements across various fields here today.

The event, led by Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh, featured Padma Shri awardee and Member of Parliament Sant Balbir Singh Seechewal as the chief guest, with Punjab Mandi Board Chairman Harchand Singh Barsat presiding over the ceremony. Akshita Gupta, ADC-cum-Municipal Commissioner of Phagwara, graced the occasion as the guest of honour, alongside several prominent dignitaries, including Mayor Ram Pal Uppal, Phagwara Market Committee Chairman Tavinder Ram, Principal Gurmeet Singh Palahi, Cloth Merchants Association president Ashok Kultham, AAP SC wing district president Santosh Kumar Gogi, and Phillaur Market Committee Chairman Sukhdeep Singh Apra.

A key highlight of the event was the felicitation of six accomplished women for their remarkable contributions. Those honoured included Ludhiana Mayor Principal Inderjit Kaur for her dedication to social service, CDPO Rajvinderjit Kaur for exemplary professional work, Inspector Meena K Pawar, a gold medallist in weightlifting, for her achievements in sports, Mandhir Kaur Manu, manager of Apna Radio/TV Winnipeg, Canada, for excellence in journalism, Parvinder Kaur Banga, president of NRI Sabha, for her contribution to social service, and Baby Seerat, a gold medallist in Cobra Karate, recognised as a rising sports talent. Each awardee received a certificate of recognition, memento and shawl in appreciation of their outstanding work.

Addressing the gathering, Sant Seechewal extended his best wishes on International Women’s Day and emphasised that women hold an equal status to men, as enshrined in both Gurmat and the Indian Constitution. He praised the Sabha for acknowledging and encouraging accomplished women, highlighting the significance of honouring their contributions. Presiding over the event, Harchand Singh Barsat reiterated the Punjab Government’s commitment to women’s welfare and stressed that no society can progress without ensuring equal rights for women.

Ludhiana’s first woman Mayor, Inderjit Kaur, inspired young girls to pursue education and strive for economic independence through skill development and higher education. Guest of honour Akshita Gupta acknowledged the increasing presence of women in education and employment, noting that today’s society provides them with equal opportunities. Adding historical context, Principal Gurmeet Singh Palahi spoke on the significance of International Women’s Day and called for greater recognition of Indian women’s contributions.

Concluding the event, Sabha president Sukhwinder Singh expressed gratitude to all guests for their presence and support. The organisation also presented commemorative souvenirs to the chief guest and other distinguished attendees. The stage proceedings were seamlessly conducted by lecturer Harjinder Gogna, and the event saw an enthusiastic gathering of NRI Sabha members, local officials, industrialists, social activists and academicians, making it a resounding success.