Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Delhi, Punjab CMs to meet industrialists on Sept 14

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 11

A much awaited meeting of the region’s industrialists with both Punjab and Delhi CM on September 14 has raised hopes within the industry of receiving a patient hearing from the government on their long- pending demands, assurances on many of which were extended by AAP to them during the elections. Industrialists from Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, among other areas, have sent questions and suggestions for the event.

Jalandhar known for sports goods Jalandhar has more than 55,000 industrial units and is ranked first in machine and hand tools production in India with exports of more than Rs 1,200 crore, commanding more than 50 per cent share in the export market.

The city is well known for its sports goods across the world and supplies to many of the multinational companies.

The city has a strong auto and auto components industry. There are more than 150 auto component manufacturing units and 15 original equipment manufacturer suppliers in city.

The city also houses surgical goods with extremely skilled labour and a booming food processing industry.

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Vishesh Sarangal on Monday held a review meeting with various departments for finalising the arrangements for ‘Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni’ on September 14 at the Bath Castle. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the mega event.

While the number of industrialists who will be part of the event is not being released yet, the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner said the administration was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that industrialists from all sectors and fields are invited to the event.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said some major sops and announcements could be expected during the upcoming meeting.

Taking stock of the arrangements at Bath Castle, the Jalandhar DC asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the event in which tycoons from the Doaba region will take part. He said officials must make earnest efforts to ensure the success of the event.

The DC exhorted the industrialists to derive maximum benefit from the programme. He said the state government and the district administration stood with the industrialists in getting their grievances redressed. He also sought their support to make Punjab a front-running industrial state in the country.

Sarangal said, “Industrialists representing every sector and field will be invited to the event, primarily from Jalandhar, as it has a major chunk of Doaba industry. We have received questions and concerns from industrialists in various Doaba districts, which we will aim to accommodate during the meet. Our prime concern is to ensure each sector gets heard.”

He said the main aim of Punjab government was to provide a conducive atmosphere where ease of doing business could be ensured for them.

Jalandhar industrialist Charanjit Singh Maingi said, “I received a call from the Industries Office in Jalandhar today regarding the meet. The concern is that I will go only if invited by name and get a chance to receive a patient hearing. There are a number of matters which we plan to take up. I have been assured that invitations are being issued by name from Chandigarh to industrialists (who are being called).”