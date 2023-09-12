 Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Delhi, Punjab CMs to meet industrialists on Sept 14 : The Tribune India

  • Jalandhar
  • Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Delhi, Punjab CMs to meet industrialists on Sept 14

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Delhi, Punjab CMs to meet industrialists on Sept 14

Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Delhi, Punjab CMs to meet industrialists on Sept 14

File Photo



Tribune News Service

Aparna Banerji

Jalandhar, September 11

A much awaited meeting of the region’s industrialists with both Punjab and Delhi CM on September 14 has raised hopes within the industry of receiving a patient hearing from the government on their long- pending demands, assurances on many of which were extended by AAP to them during the elections. Industrialists from Jalandhar, Nawanshahr and Hoshiarpur, among other areas, have sent questions and suggestions for the event.

Jalandhar known for sports goods

  • Jalandhar has more than 55,000 industrial units and is ranked first in machine and hand tools production in India with exports of more than Rs 1,200 crore, commanding more than 50 per cent share in the export market.
  • The city is well known for its sports goods across the world and supplies to many of the multinational companies.
  • The city has a strong auto and auto components industry. There are more than 150 auto component manufacturing units and 15 original equipment manufacturer suppliers in city.
  • The city also houses surgical goods with extremely skilled labour and a booming food processing industry.

Deputy Commissioner, Jalandhar, Vishesh Sarangal on Monday held a review meeting with various departments for finalising the arrangements for ‘Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni’ on September 14 at the Bath Castle. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will preside over the mega event.

While the number of industrialists who will be part of the event is not being released yet, the Jalandhar Deputy Commissioner said the administration was leaving no stone unturned to ensure that industrialists from all sectors and fields are invited to the event.

Sources in the Aam Aadmi Party said some major sops and announcements could be expected during the upcoming meeting.

Taking stock of the arrangements at Bath Castle, the Jalandhar DC asked officials to ensure foolproof arrangements for the event in which tycoons from the Doaba region will take part. He said officials must make earnest efforts to ensure the success of the event.

The DC exhorted the industrialists to derive maximum benefit from the programme. He said the state government and the district administration stood with the industrialists in getting their grievances redressed. He also sought their support to make Punjab a front-running industrial state in the country.

Sarangal said, “Industrialists representing every sector and field will be invited to the event, primarily from Jalandhar, as it has a major chunk of Doaba industry. We have received questions and concerns from industrialists in various Doaba districts, which we will aim to accommodate during the meet. Our prime concern is to ensure each sector gets heard.”

He said the main aim of Punjab government was to provide a conducive atmosphere where ease of doing business could be ensured for them.

Jalandhar industrialist Charanjit Singh Maingi said, “I received a call from the Industries Office in Jalandhar today regarding the meet. The concern is that I will go only if invited by name and get a chance to receive a patient hearing. There are a number of matters which we plan to take up. I have been assured that invitations are being issued by name from Chandigarh to industrialists (who are being called).”

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
India

Canadian PM Trudeau still stuck in Delhi due to aircraft issue; earliest possible departure by Tuesday afternoon

2
Diaspora

Khalistan referendum held in Canada as PM Modi raises concerns with Justin Trudeau

3
Sports

Asia Cup: Kohli hits 47th hundred, ton-up Rahul dispels fitness doubts in India's record 228-run victory over Pakistan

4
Diaspora

Panchkula's Gurdwara Nada Sahib starts live-streaming Gurbani daily

5
Pollywood

Film on honour killing of Indo-Canadian Jassi Sidhu in Punjab debuts at Toronto film fest

6
Entertainment

Kapil Sharma praises 'mentor' Bhagwant Mann at Punjab Tourism Summit in Mohali

7
Punjab

Punjab Tourism Summit begins in Mohali; CM Bhagwant Mann pitches state as ideal tourism destination

8
Trending

Indian-origin man disrupts US Open match to register climate protest

9
World

Drone attack at Sudanese market kills 43, scores hurt

10
India

India-Saudi Arabia partnership crucial for stability, welfare of region and world: PM Modi

Don't Miss

View All
How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden
India

Mega corridor to link India with Middle East, Europe; it will be a game-changer, says Biden

DSP: Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers; probe ordered
Punjab

Ferozepur: 'Cops hand in glove with drug peddlers'; DSP's letter to SSP goes viral

Punjab cops ‘hand in glove’ with illegal miners, says High Court
Punjab

Punjab cops 'hand in glove' with illegal miners, says High Court

Punjab contestant Jaskaran Singh wins Rs 1 crore at KBC; Amitabh says 'may all your dreams be fulfilled'
Trending

Jaskaran Singh from Punjab's Khalra wins Rs 1 crore at Kaun Banega Crorepati

Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink
Punjab

Punjab: Sapling @ Rs 1.66 lakh, brick Rs 400! MGNREGA buy raises stink

Top News

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

India, S Arabia firm up energy ties, kick-start $50 bn refinery project

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un arrives in Russia before an expected meeting with Putin

It has sparked Western concerns about a potential arms deal ...

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Canada’s PM Justin Trudeau stranded in India due to technical issues with his aircraft

Delegation's earliest possible departure from Delhi is Tuesd...

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Sovereign wealth fund office to come up in India

Senior govt officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Senior government officers can be prosecuted for corruption in pre-2014 cases too: Supreme Court

Top court’s 2014 verdict striking down immunity to apply ret...


Cities

View All

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

2 miscreants nabbed after brief encounter at Jandiala

Veggie vendors removed from Vallah Mandi main internal road

SGPC initiates cleanliness drive from Golden Temple Galliara

Guru Nanak Dev University, Amritsar, retains Rs 10K fine slapped on law student

No let-up in vehicle thefts in Amritsar

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

Flights from Bathinda Airport to begin soon

~20 cr for solar power plants at government houses

Rs 20 cr for solar power plants at government houses in Chandigarh

Zirakpur: Man crushed under wheels of bus

Third counselling for Class XI announced

Mayor unveils logo for Swachhata League

Renal transplant waiting drops to 2 months at PGI

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Ex-IIS officer kills ailing wife over sale of property, hides in store to evade cops

Delhi bans firecrackers

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Ordeal not yet over for residents in deluge-hit Baupur Mand area

Dhillon brothers’ suicide in Jalandhar: Dismissed SHO Navdeep Singh destroyed evidence, says SAD

Four held for firing, murder bid

Farmers start 3-day dharna outside Punjab minister’s residence in Jalandhar

17 cops honoured for major drug hauls

~756-cr elevated highway opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Rs 756-cr elevated highway in Ludhiana opens for traffic after 6 yrs

Staff crunch hits Ludhiana Civil Hospital

Ward watch: Park, playground distant dream for residents of Daba village, nearby areas

Three land in Khanna police dragnet with 15 pistols

House catches fire in Ludhiana as LPG cylinder explodes

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on city road

Simultaneous protests spell chaos on Patiala's roads

Patiala: Salary released after strike by Punjabi University faculty

PRTC starts bus service from Kachhvi

Pakistan pilgrims to attend Urs at Roza Sharif after 5 years

Tribunal sets aside election of Congress ward councillor