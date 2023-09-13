Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni: Hoardings dot city roads

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, September 12

Two days ahead of the Sarkar-Sanatkar Milni to be addressed by AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in Bath Castle near Phagwara, almost all prominent intersections, roundabouts, dividers and entrance to public buildings in the city were today dotted with huge hoardings about the event.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal today held a meeting with members of various industrialists’ associations. Chairing a meeting with the industrialists, the DC and the CP sought support from them by ensuring proper participation. After the meeting, they said more than 300 industrialists would participate in this event.

Deputy Commissioner Vishesh Sarangal and Commissioner of Police Kuldeep Singh Chahal hold a meeting with members of various industrialists' associations in Jalandhar on Tuesday.

They said various committees were already formed and duties of officers from several departments for smooth conduct of the event had been fixed. They asked the officials to discharge their duties with sincerity and ensure foolproof arrangements.

They said the state government and the administration were in constant touch with the industry and their organisations. They would get adequate time to raise their

issues before the leaders in the event and their issues would be resolved promptly.

