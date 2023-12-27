‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ camp held in Nakodar

Our Correspondent

Nakodar, December 26

To help people avail the benefits of welfare schemes at their doorsteps, a camp was organised under ‘Sarkar Tuhade Dwar’ programme at Nakodar today.

MLA Inderjeet Kaur Mann asked the officials to ensure that the benefits of welfare schemes reach people as public welfare is on top of the agenda of the Punjab government. The MLA said programmes like Aam Aadmi Clinics, free electricity and pensions would help people. The newly launched helpline number 1076 to ensure service delivery at people’s doorstep would be a game changer, she claimed.

SDM Gursimran Singh said many people availed services related to pensions, scholarships, water connections, electricity, water supply and sewerage, civic bodies and death and birth certificates at the camp.

