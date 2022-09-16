Sarpanch arrested for drug peddling

Jalandhar, September 15

Balbir Singh, the sarpanch of Latianwal, Sultanpur Lodhi, which is notorious for drug peddling, was arrested by the police today under the NDPS Act. This comes after several apprehended drug dealers who were arrested earlier this year, revealed the role of the sarpanch in drug peddling. He was named in as many as four drug-related cases weeks ago.

The village has been infamous for drug-related seizures, attacks on police personnel. The arrest of the village sarpanch has laid bare the nexus of drug trade in the village, which involves elected representatives of the people. Notably, cases had been registered against him earlier in 2003, 2012 and then in 2014, he continued to hold on to power by winning re-elections a couple of times over the years. He has served as the sarpanch at the village for the past 10 to 15 years.

Navneet Singh Bains, SSP, Kapurthala, shared that the name of the village sarpanch cropped up during the investigation of four drug-related cases filed earlier this year.

The first case was registered on June 1, 2022 under the NDPS Act (for recovery of 22 gm of drugs); the second case on June 3 (with recovery of 232 gm of drugs) another case on June 13 under NDPS (recovery of 150 gm of drugs); and a fourth case was registered on September 4 (pertaining to recovery of 1-kg heroin and as many as 540 drug tablets).

The smugglers held in these cases had revealed the involvement of Singh in the drug racket. They also revealed that Balbir Singh had a significant share in the seized drugs. “Acting on the information collected during the investigation in these cases, the police arrested Singh,” the SSP added.

Village notorious for trafficking