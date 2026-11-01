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Home / Jalandhar / Sarpanch, husband, sons booked for attacking cop

Sarpanch, husband, sons booked for attacking cop

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Tribune News Service
Hoshiarpur, Updated At : 03:17 AM Nov 01, 2026 IST
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The Hariana police have booked a woman sarpanch, her husband and two sons for allegedly assaulting a Punjab Police constable and attempting to kill him by firing at him in Sataur village on October 30. One of the accused, Harpreet Singh, alias Happy, has been arrested.

In his complaint, constable Pawanpreet Singh said he was returning home after duty in Hoshiarpur when the accused allegedly barged into his house around 8.30 pm and attacked him. He alleged that Paramjit Singh, alias Pamma, fired at him, but he deflected the pistol, causing the bullet to hit a water tank. During the scuffle, Gurpreet Singh allegedly snatched his service pistol, and another shot hit the iron gate.

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The complainant further alleged that the accused attacked his sleeping mother with a sharp-edged weapon, injuring her little finger, before fleeing with his pistol and ammunition. He claimed that the family, which he accused of involvement in illegal mining, suspected him of reporting their activities and had threatened to get him dismissed from service. However, sarpanch Kuldeep Kaur alleged that the constable had fired at her family during a fight, with bullets hitting a tractor and a water tank. ASI Manjit Singh said cases had been registered against Paramjit Singh, Kuldeep Kaur, Gurpreet Singh and Harpreet Singh under various provisions of the BNS and the Arms Act. Further investigation is underway.

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