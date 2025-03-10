Sarpanches, councillors to e-verifiy applications

To streamline public services, the Punjab government has introduced an online verification system for applications requiring authentication from Sarpanches, Nambardars and councillors.

Deputy Commissioner Amit Kumar Panchal announced that the initiative is designed to save time, enhance efficiency and promote transparency in governance. He stated that over 91 per cent of data related to Sarpanches, Nambardars and councillors in Kapurthala district has already been uploaded on the portal.

According to latest figures, 522 out of 546 sarpanches, 153 out of 161 councillors and 758 out of 902 Nambardars have been mapped into the system. The online verification process will eliminate the need for applicants to visit the offices or residences of these officials, ensuring a time-bound authentication of documents.

Advertisement

The most frequently requested verification includes that for residential certificates, caste certificates, backward class certificates, income certificates, EWS (Economically Weaker Section) certificates and old-age pension applications. In urban areas, applications will be forwarded to municipal councillors for verification.

To ensure the successful implementation of the project, training sessions are being conducted for officials at the grassroots level. Deputy Commissioner Panchal also emphasised that clear instructions have been given to the authorities to facilitate a smooth transition to the new system.

Advertisement

The digital initiative is expected to improve the efficiency and accessibility of essential services, benefiting residents across the district, said the Deputy Commissioner, Amit Kumar Panchal.