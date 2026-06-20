Satinder joins as CP Jalandhar

Satinder Singh, who last served in Jalandhar as SSP (Rural) in 2022, has taken charge as Commissioner of Police (CP) after nearly four years.

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He joined office around noon and was received by Manpreet Dhillon, Deputy Commissioner of Police, and all officials of the ADCP and ACP ranks posted with the city police. A recipient of the President’s Police Medal, Singh was promoted to the IPS in 2010. Before his posting in Jalandhar, he was serving as DIG, Ludhiana Range.

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