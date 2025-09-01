Taking stock of the situation at Dhussi bandh sites in the district, Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh on Monday visited Talwandi Sibu, Tajowal and Pandrawal, Burj Tehal Singh, and directed the officials to stay vigilant.

Interacting with the residents of villages at Bandh sites, Deputy Commissioner Ankurjeet Singh pointed out that though the water level had increased in the Satluj river, the situation was under control in the district. He also urged the residents not to panic as officials were on toes to keep a constant check on river embankments. He stated that teams have been deployed to reinforce the banks of the Sutlej river where necessary, in light of the heavy water flow caused by incessant rain.

According to the DC, the river’s flow a few days ago was between 40,000 and 45,000 cusecs; it has since risen to over 90,000 cusecs. He said the situation was under control and the civil administration had put the adequate arrangements in place by activating the teams in hotspot areas. He also directed the officials to stay vigilant in view of the increased water level. He inspected the work for strengthening the bandh at Pandrawal and assured people that the administration is ready to help them if any exigency arises.

He appealed to the people to inform the control room if any flood situation arises. He said that a 24X7 District Level Control Room has been established at the District Administrative Complex with phone number 01823-220645. The administration has also established control rooms at Nawanshahr tehsil with number 01823-299016; Balachaur 01885-220075; and Banga 01823-264666.