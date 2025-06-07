Satnam Chana: A life rooted in research, revolution and reflection

Satnam Chana is known for his meaningful work, with years of dedication to research, writing and exploring culture. Now 75, he is a multifaceted personality—writer, researcher, filmmaker, editor, journalist and more—but prefers to call himself simply a researcher, finding contentment in this identity.

Advertisement

“I don’t do anything without research—be it a movie or a book. I write a book only after dedicating three to four years to research,” Chana says.

Currently, Chana is working on several books set for release. One of them, Samvedna to Gunge Virlap Takk, delves into the concept of human consciousness. Another examines the humanism of Shaheed Bhagat Singh, while a third offers an in-depth analysis of Punjab’s historical context.

Advertisement

Born in the village of Birpind near Nakodar in Jalandhar, Chana’s journey traces back to humble beginnings. His father was a carpenter and he spent much of his early life in his maternal village, Jandiala Manjki, a place steeped in revolutionary history. The village played a key role in the Ghadar Movement, with over 80 revolutionaries from the area dedicating their lives to resisting British rule.

These stories of resistance made a lasting impression on Chana. By the age of 17-18, he was already writing poetry. His first poem, about the life of a worker, was published in Preetlari magazine, marking the beginning of a lifelong literary journey.

Advertisement

As a young man, Chana, along with others, helped establish a library in his village to promote a reading culture—an effort that highlights his belief in the power of community and education.

He credits renowned Punjabi writer Sant Singh Sekhon as one of his greatest influences. “He was the principal of our college and a deep thinker. He organised the first-ever Kahani Darbar, where several well-known writers gathered. Seeing them inspired me immensely,” Chana recalls.

Over the years, Chana became a prominent figure in the All India Students Federation, traveling to more than 50 countries as a student representative. He also served as the Secretary of the International Union of Students. In 1982, the National Council of Ministers of Bulgaria honoured him with a Jubilee Medal.

Back in India, Chana became the chief editor of Vidyarthi Jeevan, Punjab’s first magazine dedicated to students. He also worked with Doordarshan for several years, producing critically acclaimed programs. His creative talents extended into filmmaking and animation, with one of his standout projects, Guru Da Banda, receiving widespread recognition and awards.

As he nears his 76th birthday, Chana reflects on the future. “I want to focus on crucial topics now and stop the legwork. I want to use this time wisely,” he says.

He also acknowledges the steadfast support of his wife, Dr Gurwinder Kaur. “She never once complained that I didn’t earn enough money, even though nothing was ever fixed or stable. I could have taken a government job easily, but I chose this path. She stood by me like a rock and is my strength,” he concludes.