Satpal Gupta is SD Sabha working prez

Hoshiarpur, August 23
Master Satpal Gupta has been appointed the working president of Sri Sanatan Dharma Sabha. He said the efforts made by the sabha for the spread of education for about 140 years were commendable and assured that he would make efforts to take it further during his tenure.
At present, five educational institutions are being run in the city by Sri Sanatan Dharma Sabha. Sabha general secretary Dr Bindusar Shukla, former president Sham Sundar Modgil, chairman, SD Public School, Shashi Kamal Bhardwaj, chairman, City Public School, Adamwal, Sachin Malhotra, manager, Sanskrit College, Bahadurpur, Madhusudan Kalia, chairman, SD Girls School, Arvind Sood, Kharaiti Lal Katna, Principal Puneet Kumar, Anjana Plaha, Suman Sharma, Naresh Kumar, Vijay Aggarwal, Vinod Kapoor, Rakesh Kaihad and Narendra Plaha, besides members of the sabha and office-bearers were also present on the occasion.
