‘Save Birds’ campaign launched

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, May 3

With summer season affecting everyone including the stray animals and avians, a “Save Birds” campaign was launched in St Soldier Divine Public School, Khambra branch, to sensitise the younger generation.

Students of Classes I to V participated in the campaign. On the directions of Principal Rupinder Kaur, the students arranged for drinking water for the birds by placing earthen bowls at different places in the institution and also took a vow to come to school daily and fill them with water.

The Principal said if we want to keep our environment clean and chirpy like this, then we have to protect these birds as they are very good friends along with making the environment beautiful.

Vice-chairperson of St Soldier Group Sangeeta Chopra appreciated the efforts of the students and said everyone should find such a place around our homes, where most of the birds sit. “We should keep the bowls filled with water in these places,” she told them.