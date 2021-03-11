Saving our blue planet

As we observe World Environment Day on June 5, Tribune reporter Avneet Kaur and lensman Sarabjit Singh highlight the impact of human activities that cause damage either directly or indirectly to the environment
Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed around the world to promote and sustain environmental awareness. This year, the theme for Environment Day is “Only One Earth”, which was used at the first global environment gathering in 1972.
This year’s theme calls for worldwide, transformative action to celebrate, protect and restore our Earth, as the time is running out.
As various reports suggest, our planet is facing a triple planetary emergency—temperatures are rising too quickly for people and nature to adapt; habitat loss and other pressures have resulted in the extinction of an estimated one million species and pollution continues to poison our air, land and water. Besides, man-made changes to nature also pose a significant threat to Earth.
Climate change, as well as human activities that disrupt biodiversity, like deforestation, stubble burning, intensified agriculture and livestock production, industrial waste and the expanding illegal wildlife trade, have accelerated the process of global warming, paving a way for the destruction of the planet.
Talking about Punjab in particular, the environmental experts have quoted stubble burning to be one of the major sources of pollution. A PGI study had reported that without action, stubble burning emissions will double by 2050 and that air pollution will continue to choke people across the state. Besides, plastic waste and other garbage will turn beautiful landscapes and water bodies into landfill sites.
Apart from this, the efforts to make Punjab an industrial hub have further caused an increase in the number of factories; which in turn release toxic waste that causes major environmental havoc by polluting the water, air and soil. Extreme storms and record heatwaves will become more frequent. The risk of more frequent and heavier rainfall, snowfall and other precipitation, as well as flooding, is high. The groundwater level has already depleted to a severe level and the green cover across the state has declined, which shows that there is an urgent need to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water and other resources.
With a lot at stake, the time for action is now. This World Environment Day, let’s resolve to fight against climate change, and pledge to focus on sustainable development and save our Mother Earth.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
BJP suspends Nupur Sharma for comments against Prophet Mohammed; says party respects all religions
Party sources said the decision has been taken to defuse a r...
Remarks against Prophet: Views of fringe elements, says India as Qatar seeks public apology
Qatar Minister summons Indian envoy on Islamophobic remarks
Lawrence Bishnoi’s custody extended by 5 more days, gangster reveals names of arms suppliers to Delhi police
Police suspect these suppliers could be the ones who helped ...
Fourth accused held in Hyderabad teen gangrape case, Telangana Governor seeks report on incident
Police have nabbed an 18-year-old man and three juveniles in...
Actor Salman Khan, father Salim Khan get anonymous threat letter; Mumbai cops register FIR
Further investigation is underway, say police