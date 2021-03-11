Saving our blue planet

As we observe World Environment Day on June 5, Tribune reporter Avneet Kaur and lensman Sarabjit Singh highlight the impact of human activities that cause damage either directly or indirectly to the environment

Every year on June 5, World Environment Day is observed around the world to promote and sustain environmental awareness. This year, the theme for Environment Day is “Only One Earth”, which was used at the first global environment gathering in 1972.

Toxic fumes spewed by industries continue to choke residents.

This year’s theme calls for worldwide, transformative action to celebrate, protect and restore our Earth, as the time is running out.

Signs of damage Human greed fuelling environmental degradation as people cut trees to use as firewood.

As various reports suggest, our planet is facing a triple planetary emergency—temperatures are rising too quickly for people and nature to adapt; habitat loss and other pressures have resulted in the extinction of an estimated one million species and pollution continues to poison our air, land and water. Besides, man-made changes to nature also pose a significant threat to Earth.

Climate change, as well as human activities that disrupt biodiversity, like deforestation, stubble burning, intensified agriculture and livestock production, industrial waste and the expanding illegal wildlife trade, have accelerated the process of global warming, paving a way for the destruction of the planet.

The stinking Kala Sanghian drain has become a breeding ground for mosquitoes.

Talking about Punjab in particular, the environmental experts have quoted stubble burning to be one of the major sources of pollution. A PGI study had reported that without action, stubble burning emissions will double by 2050 and that air pollution will continue to choke people across the state. Besides, plastic waste and other garbage will turn beautiful landscapes and water bodies into landfill sites.

Huge smoke billowing from the fields not only reduce visibility but also are a major cause of air pollution across India.

Apart from this, the efforts to make Punjab an industrial hub have further caused an increase in the number of factories; which in turn release toxic waste that causes major environmental havoc by polluting the water, air and soil. Extreme storms and record heatwaves will become more frequent. The risk of more frequent and heavier rainfall, snowfall and other precipitation, as well as flooding, is high. The groundwater level has already depleted to a severe level and the green cover across the state has declined, which shows that there is an urgent need to ensure optimum utilisation of surface water and other resources.

No place for nests Birds are forced to perch atop power towers and cables due to a rise in deforestation.

With a lot at stake, the time for action is now. This World Environment Day, let’s resolve to fight against climate change, and pledge to focus on sustainable development and save our Mother Earth.

Filth & filth everywhere Dry trees stand amid a huge garbage dump near the Focal Point area in Jalandhar.

Canal or garbage dump? Due to the ignorance of civic body officials, the Bist Doab canal has now reduced to a garbage dump.

