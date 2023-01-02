SBI honours loyal elderly a/c holders

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, January 1

To mark the arrival of the New Year, the Samriddhi branch of the State Bank of India, GTB Nagar, took a unique initiative and felicitated the senior citizens of the branch, who have been associated with the bank for almost 40 years.

The senior citizens, above the age 80 and a few above 90, were invited to the branch for the special honour.

The branch manager, Pawan Bassi, said on receiving the honour, the senior citizens got emotional and praised the bank officials for the gesture. He said they had organised this programme as per the instructions of their regional manager, Anupama Sharma, and it was a very pleasant experience for them to meet their elderly customers.

He said a few senior citizens were not even able to walk properly but the bank officials made arrangements for their pick and drop. “They were so happy to receive the honour,” he added.

Bassi said the bank was fully committed to providing facilities to its elderly customers. Senior citizens who were present on the occasion were Manjeet Singh, Jaskaran Singh Negi, Basant Lal Gupta, Baldev Gupta, Mela Singh, Ram Avtar Banga, Sudesh Bhatia, Chandan Negi, SS Gill among others.