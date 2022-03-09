SBI honours women staff

Jalandhar, March 8
On International Women's Day, the State Bank of India took an initiative to honour its bank women staff and some leading women from the city.
SBI branch manager of New Jawahar Road, Pawan Bassi, started the event by honouring the women employees of his own branch. He also presented flowers to Gurinderjit Kaur, principal of Government Senior Secondary Girls' School located at Nehru Garden.
To pay respect to the women doctors who saved thousands of lives during the difficult times of corona infection, the SBI team went to ESIC Hospital and congratulated the Medical Superintendent Dr Sudha Sharma and other women doctors. —
