SBI organises plantation drive

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, June 20

A sapling plantation drive was organised by the State Bank of India (SBI) at GTB Nagar’s Samriddhi branch in Guru Ravidas Nagar Park maintained by Guru Ravidas Park Maintenance and Welfare Society. Senior officials of the bank planted 50 saplings. They also resolved to run an awareness campaign under the supervision of branch manager Pawan Bassi for which the bank staff also decided to contribute.

Bassi said that environmental protection should be the main priority for everyone today. —