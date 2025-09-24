DT
SBS Nagar students visit Judicial Court Complex on edu tour

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 09:04 AM Sep 24, 2025 IST
The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, organised an educational tour to the Judicial Court Complex for the students of PS Presidency School, Rahon.

The visit was conducted under the directions of District and Sessions Judge-cum-Chairperson of DLSA, Priya Sood, and was led by Dr Amandeep, Civil Judge (Senior Division) and Chief Judicial Magistrate-cum-Secretary, DLSA, SBS Nagar. Students were briefed on various facilities and procedures, including the front office, courtroom proceedings, child witness room, crèche centre, mediation centre, lock-up and the provision of free legal aid.

