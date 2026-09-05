SC/BC employees body seeks local postings for promoted headmasters

The Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation Punjab has urged the Education Department to provide promoted headmasters and other teaching employees an opportunity to be adjusted against vacant posts at local stations according to their preference, instead of compelling them to join far-off places.

Addressing the media, Satwant Tura, president of the Kapurthala unit and senior vice-president of the Punjab body of the federation, along with Manjit Gat, Santokh Malli, Balwinder Masih, Lakhvir Chand and Balwinder Niddharak, criticised the Education Department over the manner in which promotions to the post of headmaster were recently carried out.

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Tura said that the Education Department issued promotion orders on September 1, 2026, for around 178 teachers from the Master Cadre to the post of Headmaster. However, instead of allowing the teachers to select their preferred stations, the department allotted stations at its own level. He said that, as a result, several teachers were facing considerable inconvenience in commuting to distant stations, turning what should have been an occasion of professional advancement into a source of hardship.

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He said the federation had earlier met the Director of Education Department and submitted a memorandum seeking a transparent station-selection process for all promotions, whether from Master Cadre to Lecturer or from Lecturer Cadre to Principal. According to Tura, a large number of posts of headmasters and principals are lying vacant in various education blocks and these vacancies could be utilised to accommodate promoted employees at stations of their choice.

Tura maintained that allowing employees to choose from available vacant stations would not only reduce their commuting difficulties but would also enable them to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

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He said that the department already possessed complete service-related information about the employees, including the blocks in which they had been working and their places of residence. Therefore, he argued, it should be possible for the department to identify suitable vacant posts in nearby blocks and make adjustments without causing unnecessary hardship to employees.

Tura appealed to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Education Secretary and Director of School Education Department Secretary Singh Ball, PCS, to reconsider the present arrangements. He demanded that teachers promoted as headmasters, as well as lecturers due to be promoted as principals after station selection, should be given an opportunity to opt for vacant local stations. Ashok Mool Niwasi, Vinod Kumar, Gian Chand Wahad, Pawan Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Jasvir Khalwara and Sohan Lal Banwari were also present on the occasion.