DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Jalandhar / SC/BC employees body seeks local postings for promoted headmasters

SC/BC employees body seeks local postings for promoted headmasters

article_Author
Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:56 AM Sep 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Representational image.
Advertisement

The Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation Punjab has urged the Education Department to provide promoted headmasters and other teaching employees an opportunity to be adjusted against vacant posts at local stations according to their preference, instead of compelling them to join far-off places.

Addressing the media, Satwant Tura, president of the Kapurthala unit and senior vice-president of the Punjab body of the federation, along with Manjit Gat, Santokh Malli, Balwinder Masih, Lakhvir Chand and Balwinder Niddharak, criticised the Education Department over the manner in which promotions to the post of headmaster were recently carried out.

Advertisement

Tura said that the Education Department issued promotion orders on September 1, 2026, for around 178 teachers from the Master Cadre to the post of Headmaster. However, instead of allowing the teachers to select their preferred stations, the department allotted stations at its own level. He said that, as a result, several teachers were facing considerable inconvenience in commuting to distant stations, turning what should have been an occasion of professional advancement into a source of hardship.

Advertisement

He said the federation had earlier met the Director of Education Department and submitted a memorandum seeking a transparent station-selection process for all promotions, whether from Master Cadre to Lecturer or from Lecturer Cadre to Principal. According to Tura, a large number of posts of headmasters and principals are lying vacant in various education blocks and these vacancies could be utilised to accommodate promoted employees at stations of their choice.

Tura maintained that allowing employees to choose from available vacant stations would not only reduce their commuting difficulties but would also enable them to discharge their responsibilities more effectively.

Advertisement

He said that the department already possessed complete service-related information about the employees, including the blocks in which they had been working and their places of residence. Therefore, he argued, it should be possible for the department to identify suitable vacant posts in nearby blocks and make adjustments without causing unnecessary hardship to employees.

Tura appealed to Punjab Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Education Secretary and Director of School Education Department Secretary Singh Ball, PCS, to reconsider the present arrangements. He demanded that teachers promoted as headmasters, as well as lecturers due to be promoted as principals after station selection, should be given an opportunity to opt for vacant local stations. Ashok Mool Niwasi, Vinod Kumar, Gian Chand Wahad, Pawan Kumar, Parveen Kumar, Jasvir Khalwara and Sohan Lal Banwari were also present on the occasion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts