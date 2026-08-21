SC/BC employees’ body seeks reservation in proportion to population

The Gazetted and Non-Gazetted SC/BC Employees Welfare Federation Punjab, Kapurthala unit, has demanded that the Punjab Government implement reservation in government departments in proportion to the population of Scheduled Caste and Backward Class communities and ensure their constitutional rights in recruitment and promotions.

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Addressing the media, federation president of Kapurthala unit and Punjab senior vice-president Satwant Toora, along with Manjit Gaat, Lakhvir Chand, Balwinder Masih, Manjit Dass, Paramjit Lal and Balwinder Nidharrak, said that successive governments had failed to increase reservation in accordance with the growing population of the Scheduled Caste community since 1974. They alleged that although the SC population had increased substantially, the reservation being provided in government departments remained at 25 per cent, depriving the community of what they described as its legitimate share.

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The federation leaders claimed that the SC population, which was around 32 per cent according to the 2011 Census, had now increased to nearly 38 per cent, but reservation in government employment had not been revised accordingly. They alleged that the state government had continued to avoid implementing reservation on a population basis in various departments.

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Citing the Education Department as an example, the leaders alleged that even the correct reservation figures relating to direct recruitment to lecturer posts in different subjects could not be properly presented before the Punjab State Commission for Scheduled Castes. They said this reflected the need for greater transparency and proper implementation of reservation policies.

The federation leaders further referred to the implementation of the 85th Constitutional Amendment in Punjab and alleged that an unconstitutional letter issued by the Personnel Department on October 10, 2014, during the previous SAD-BJP government, adversely affected the rights of SC employees. They said the issue had generated strong resentment among SC employees at that time.

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The federation appealed to Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, Cabinet Sub-Committee chairman Harpal Singh Cheema and other members of the committee to take personal interest in resolving the employees’ longstanding demands. Their demands include implementation of reservation according to population in recruitment and promotions, filling the backlog of reserved posts in various departments and withdrawal of the October 10, 2014 letter, which they described as unconstitutional.

Other demands raised by the federation include implementation of the notification concerning restoration of the Old Pension Scheme, release of dearness allowance to employees and pensioners on the Central Government pattern and doubling of honorarium for honorarium-based workers as promised.