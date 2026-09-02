SC/BC teachers burn effigies of ministers over quota row

The SC and BC Teachers Union Punjab on Tuesday staged a protest against the alleged denial of the due reservation to SC and BC candidates in the direct recruitment of 1,013 lecturers.

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In Jalandhar, union members held a protest outside the DC office and burnt effigies of the Welfare and Education Ministers and senior officials.

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The union alleged that the Education Department, due to an “anti-reservation mindset”, had failed to provide 25 per cent reservation for SCs and 12 per cent for BC candidates in the recruitment. District president Harbans Lal said the union had held several meetings with officials of the Welfare and Education Departments to seek a resolution to the issue.

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Union leaders claimed that during these meetings, they had submitted documents and evidence showing that SC and BC candidates who had been selected on the basis of their merit in different subjects were adjusted against reserved roster points. They alleged that this was a violation of the reservation policy.

The union further questioned how the reservation quota could be shown as “zero” when, according to it, Education Department officials had admitted during a meeting with Welfare Department officials that the department did not have complete records. The teachers body also alleged that the Welfare Department officials had failed to properly discharge their responsibility of ensuring implementation of the reservation policy.

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As part of Tuesday’s statewide protest, the union burnt effigies of Welfare Minister Dr Baljit Kaur, Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains, Welfare Secretary VK Meena and Education Secretary Sonali Giri. The union said the alleged handling of the recruitment had caused resentment among SC and BC communities across Punjab.

The union demanded that the government immediately issue a corrigendum providing the due reservation quota in the recruitment of 1,013 lecturers and ensure a proper verification of the roster so that eligible SC and BC candidates get justice. It warned that the agitation would be intensified if the government failed to act on the demand.