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Home / Jalandhar / SC bodies protest desecration of Ambedkar statue

SC bodies protest desecration of Ambedkar statue

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Phagwara, Updated At : 04:40 AM Sep 15, 2026 IST
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SC organisations stage protest in Phagwara over alleged sacrilege of Dr BR Ambedkar’s statue.
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Joint activists of various Scheduled Caste (SC) organisations on Monday organised a protest march in Phagwara to express resentment against the AAP-led Punjab government and Ludhiana police over the alleged failure to arrest those responsible for the sacrilege of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar at the Jalandhar-Ludhiana bypass on the intervening night of September 8 and 9.

The protesters assembled at Dr BR Ambedkar Park, where they raised slogans against the Punjab government and Ludhiana police, demanding immediate arrest of the persons allegedly involved in the incident. The activists subsequently took out a foot march from Dr BR Ambedkar Park, passing through Sudhir Sweets, Gandhi Chowk, Kultham Chowk and Bansawala Bazar before returning to Dr BR Ambedkar Park.

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Later, the protesters gathered at Gol Chowk, where they burnt effigies representing Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann and Punjab Director General of Police (DGP), raising slogans against what they described as the government’s failure to take stringent action in the matter.

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Addressing the media, Anu Sahota alleged that incidents involving the desecration of statues of Dr BR Ambedkar in Punjab had increased manifold due to what he described as the “soft approach” of the AAP-led state government. He said SC organisations had repeatedly urged the police administration to take adequate measures to protect statues of Dr Ambedkar across the state, but alleged that no effective steps had been taken by the Punjab Police leadership.

Sahota termed such incidents a direct challenge to the SC community of Punjab and said that any insult to Dr Ambedkar would not be tolerated. He demanded the immediate arrest of all those allegedly involved in the Ludhiana incident and called for a comprehensive state-level policy to ensure the security and protection of statues of Dr Ambedkar throughout Punjab. Among those who participated in the protest were Harbhajan Suman, State President of Ambedkar Sena Moolniwasi; Yash Barna, State Chairman of Guru Ravidass Tiger Force; Anu Sahota, President of Yuva Vikas Morcha; and Dharamveer Sethi, President of Bhagwan Valmiki Action Committee, besides other activists and members of various SC organisations.

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