SC Commission to act on every missed call, complaint: Garhi

SC Commission to act on every missed call, complaint: Garhi

Our Correspondent
Phagwara, Updated At : 04:15 AM Dec 02, 2025 IST
Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission Chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi has reiterated that the commission will ensure strict follow-up and action on every missed call or complaint received from members of the Scheduled Castes community. Speaking to the media after reviewing a complaint related to alleged police inaction, Garhi emphasized that the commission has consistently taken firm decisions in similar matters and will continue to do so without exception.

Talking to media here Garhi noted that the commission has, in several earlier cases, directed district administrations to submit time-bound reports, sought explanations from police officials for lapses and even recommended departmental proceedings where negligence was established. These decisive interventions, he said, have strengthened accountability and ensured that sensitive matters concerning SC citizens are not ignored.

Reaffirming this approach, he stated that any complaint that reaches the commission—whether through a formal application, direct communication, or a missed call—must be acted upon promptly. According to him, the police administration has been briefed repeatedly on the need for swift action, and failure to comply will invite strict directives from the commission.

The commission has opened a dedicated helpline (0172-2741434) to facilitate easy access for complainants. Garhi urged the public to use the helpline freely, assuring them that every concern would be addressed with transparency and urgency. He added that earlier decisions of the commission have consistently set a precedent of zero tolerance toward negligence and this stance will remain unchanged.

