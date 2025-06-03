SC leader calls for unity, blames admn for incident

The defacement of a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Phillaur has sparked sharp condemnation from members of the Scheduled Caste (SC) community, with Harbhajan Suman, president of Ambedkar Sena Moolnivasi, issuing a statement calling for unity and accountability.

Advertisement

Suman criticised the government and administration for failing to protect public memorials of Dr Ambedkar. He called upon the SC community to take proactive responsibility in safeguarding such symbols of social justice and equality.

He emphasised that the SC community has consistently supported the Sikh struggle, particularly in the demand for the release of “Bandi Sikhs”, Suman urged for continued inter-community harmony. He described as shared systemic challenges that both communities must resist collectively.

Advertisement

Highlighting past solidarity in regions like Phagwara — where SC, Sikh and Muslim communities have stood united in times of social and political unres, he urged for continued solidarity.