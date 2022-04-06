SC panel takes note of Nakodar custodial death

Tribune News Service

Jalandhar, April 5

Taking a suo moto notice of the reports of the alleged custodial death of a Dalit youth of Bajuha Kalan village in Shankar police post falling under Nakodar police station on Monday, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission on Tuesday has sought details of the case from the Jalandhar (Rural) SSP .

Commission member Prabh Dyal has signed the copy of notice and fixed a date of April 18 for hearing on the matter. He has sought that the facts and information pertaining to the case be sent from the office of SSP Satinder Singh to his office by post in duplicate before April 18. The matter pertains to the custodial death of 26-year-old Dalit daily wager Balwinder, alias Vicky, in Shankar police post yesterday.

Meanwhile, after a judicial inquiry had been started on the orders of the District and Sessions Judge yesterday, post-mortem of the deceased was conducted by a board of doctors from the Civil Hospital in the presence of Shaminder Pal Singh, Civil Judge, Junior Division, Jalandhar. His cremation, too, was held later in the day and all his family members, who had till yesterday levelled allegations against the police, remained silent today. Even the labour unions, which had been raising hue and cry till yesterday, did not get involved much today.

Meanwhile, Nakodar DSP Lakhwinder Singh continued to term the case as that of suicide by the victim. The cops have been claiming that the youth had used a sheet given to him for sleeping in the night to strangulate himself. The DSP claimed that there were no injury marks on the body of Lakhwinder Singh other than the strangulation marks around his neck.