SC/ST Morcha demands Bihar CM’s resignation

Phagwara, November 10
Punjab SC/ST Morcha president Sucha Ram Ladhar has criticised the statement of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. Condemning the Opposition leaders, Ladhar said the silence of top INDIA alliance leadership was dangerous to society.
Ladhar alleged that Opposition leaders like the Bihar CM, Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel, Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal MP Mahua Moitra were apparently setting wrong precedents for Indian youths to emulate. He said women in India cutting across party lines should unite and demand the resignation of Nitish Kumar. Notably, Nitish Kumar was in the news for his reported “anti-women” remarks.
