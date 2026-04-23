SC/ST panel intervention ends suspension of MC employee

In a development highlighting the role of institutional oversight in ensuring administrative accountability, the intervention of Punjab SC/ST Commission chairperson Jasvir Singh Garhi has led to the reinstatement of a suspended Municipal Corporation employee. The decision brings relief in a prolonged and contentious matter in Phagwara.

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Gobind Ghai, a Class IV safai karamchari, had been on an indefinite dharna-cum-hunger strike for over six weeks outside the Municipal Corporation office, protesting what he described as an unjust suspension. His agitation, marked by visible physical deterioration yet unwavering resolve, had drawn public attention to issues of fairness, dignity of labour and systemic accountability within civic administration.

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The controversy originated from an incident that sparked widespread outrage, wherein an unclaimed body was transported from the Civil Hospital to a cremation ground in a municipal garbage collection vehicle. The matter came to light after a video recorded by media personnel went viral, prompting sharp criticism from residents and civil society groups, who termed the act inhumane and demanded strict action.

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In the immediate aftermath, Ghai was suspended, a move that triggered debate over whether disciplinary action had been selectively imposed on a lower-rung employee while overlooking broader administrative responsibility. Ghai consistently maintained that he had acted under the directions of senior officers and that such practices had allegedly existed within the system for years.

Responding to a complaint submitted by Ghai, chairperson Garhi visited the protest site, where he engaged directly with the aggrieved worker and Municipal Corporation officials. In a symbolic gesture reflecting participatory accountability, he sat alongside the protesting safai karamchari and instructed officials to do the same, conducting on-the-spot questioning.

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Following this intervention, the Municipal Corporation reinstated Gobind Ghai, who resumed duty on April 17. In recognition of the hardship endured during his suspension, which extended beyond four months, he was also provided financial assistance of Rs 30,000 for miscellaneous expenses.

When contacted MC Phagwara Commissioner Shikha Bhagat who assumed additional charge as MC Commissioner told this correspondent here today that she will be committed to take care of the interests of entire staff of Municipal Corporation.